Highway Patrol seeking details on fatal hit-and-run that killed Aiken woman

State authorities are seeking any additional information that would help identify the suspect responsible for a hit and run that killed an Aiken woman over the weekend.
Irma Soto, 48, of Aiken, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:10 a.m. on Saturday after being struck by a vehicle traveling south on Edgefield Highway, according to a news release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Soto and her fiance reportedly stopped on Edgefield Highway near Sassafras Road to move an item out of the road that had fallen from their truck.
At 10:59 p.m. on Oct. 9, the vehicle reportedly struck Soto and continued traveling south without stopping.
Soto sustained blunt force injuries from the accident, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Able said.
The suspect vehicle is possible a Nissan of unknown model or color with damage to the hood area on the passenger side, Highway Patrol reports.
The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Edgefield Highway toward Aiken.
"We're hoping whoever is responsible will come forward or anyone with information will contact us," Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with Highway Patrol said.
Anyone with any information on the identity of those responsible are asked to submit an anonymous tip by calling the S.C. Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010, 1-800-768-1507 or *HP. Tips can also be made through CrimeStoppers by calling 888-274-6372.