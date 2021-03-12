Hahn Village double murder suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years

A North Augusta man was sentenced to 30 years on Thursday after pleading guilty to charges connected with the killing of two men in Aiken.

Anthony Tyron Price plead guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, said Cassie Hall with the 2nd Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Price received a 30-year sentence on each of the voluntary manslaughter charges and a five-year sentence on the weapon charge, all to be served concurrently.

In May 2018, Price, 28, was charged with fatally shooting Harry A. Butler, 26, and Logan Michael Novak, 28, in Aiken's Hahn Village neighborhood on Nov. 18, 2017.

Price remained incarcerated at the Aiken County detention center until his court date. Judge Courtney Clyburn Pope denied him bond on Feb. 11, 2021, after state prosecution asked that bond be denied and called Price a “danger to the community.”

Prosecution at the Feb. 11 hearing said seven different people reported that Price told them he had committed the two murders.

After midnight on Nov. 18, 2017, police responded in reference to a shooting at the 300 block of Bradby Lane in Hahn Village, according to prior reports. Officers found Novak in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to his back and jaw, Hall said at the Feb. 11 hearing. In the passenger's seat, Butler was seated with two gunshot wounds to the back of the neck.

According to one subject, Price killed one of the men because there was a "hit" ordered on the victim. The other victim was collateral because he was there during the execution of the crime, Hall said in a previous report.

The crime was investigated by the ATF Regional Anti-Gang Enforcement RAGE Unit, comprised of ATF, Aiken Public Safety, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, according to previous reports.