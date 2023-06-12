 Skip to main content
Last week to nominate

top story

Graniteville woman faces accessory count in December 2022 assault

Ferguson mug

Paulette Leona Ferguson (photo courtesy of Aiken County detention center)

 Aiken County detention center

A Graniteville woman is facing an accessory charge related to a December 2022 assault.

Paulette Leona Ferguson, 50, was arrested June 10 and charged with accessory after the fact and misprision or neglect in reporting a crime, according to jail records.

On Dec. 26, 2022, police responded to the 130 block of Hewitt Street in reference to an assault, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

A man told police his girlfriend’s adult son had attacked him, the report said.

He stated that the son had gotten angry over an earlier incident and began punching him in the head, the report said.

Ferguson was booked as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has been released on bond.


Aiken Standard reporter

Bianca Moorman is a public safety and courts reporter for the Aiken Standard, with the occasional coverage of other community news and features. 

She is a Roanoke, Virginia native and received an undergraduate degree from James Madison University and a master's degree in journalism from Syracuse University. 

She worked for The Meridian Star in Mississippi and The Savannah Morning News. Her writing and photography has also appeared in The Associated Press.

She can be reached at @biancarmooman or bmoorman@aikenstandard.com.

