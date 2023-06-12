Graniteville woman faces accessory count in December 2022 assault

A Graniteville woman is facing an accessory charge related to a December 2022 assault.

Paulette Leona Ferguson, 50, was arrested June 10 and charged with accessory after the fact and misprision or neglect in reporting a crime, according to jail records.

On Dec. 26, 2022, police responded to the 130 block of Hewitt Street in reference to an assault, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

A man told police his girlfriend’s adult son had attacked him, the report said.

He stated that the son had gotten angry over an earlier incident and began punching him in the head, the report said.

Ferguson was booked as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has been released on bond.