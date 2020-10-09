Graniteville woman charged with harboring wanted Georgia murder suspect

A Graniteville woman was charged Tuesday after reportedly leading deputies on a car chase while harboring a murder suspect wanted in Georgia.
Olivia Latonya Rouse, 36, of Graniteville was charged with interference, hindering officers serving warrants or rescuing prisoners, failure to stop for a blue light and three counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, according to jail records.
On Tuesday evening, deputies attempted to pull Rouse over as she was driving on Jefferson Davis Highway.
Arrest warrants state she failed to stop for police lights and sirens, leading officers on a brief pursuit.
Once she was stopped, Rouse was found to be driving her son, 20-year-old Tyrese Rouse, who was wanted in Georgia for murder.
Tyrese Rouse and four other individuals were named as suspects in the Sept. 4 murder of Gage Reynolds, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Olivia Rouse also faces child neglect charges after deputies discovered three juveniles, who were in her custody, in the car when she failed to stop for police, arrest warrants state.
She was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center. She was later granted a $60,000 bond and released Wednesday.