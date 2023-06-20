 Skip to main content
Graniteville man faces child sexual abuse material-related charge

Michael Clark.jpg

Michael Clark, 33, of Graniteville, has been arrested on a charge of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. 

 Provided photo

A Graniteville man has been arrested on a child sexual abuse material-related charge. 

Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Michael Thomas Clark, 33, of Graniteville on Monday on a charge of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. 

Second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is a felony punishable by between two and 10 years in prison. No portion of the minimum sentence may be suspended and parole can't be granted until a person convicted serves the minimum sentence. 

Deputies received a tip from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson's office in reference to child sexual abuse material, according to the incident report. 

Clark's bond was set at $5,000 according to Aiken County detention center records. He remains in the detention center as of 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.


