Graniteville man charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, assaulting police officer

A Graniteville man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting incident.
Deandre M. Holmes, 24, is charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, assaulting, beating or wounding a police officer while resisting arrest, grand larceny, assault and battery and breach of peace.
Officers responded to a disturbance in front of a house in Aiken County.
The suspect was reportedly intoxicated and vandalized the victim's residence.
According to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the suspect assaulted the victim and then grabbed a Blue Rhino propane tank, chasing her through the residence threatening to burn the victim and the residence.
When the suspect began looking for his firearm, the victim fled to a neighbor's residence, according to the report.
The suspect then stole the victim's vehicle and left the area.
Police located the suspect and attempted to negotiate the suspect out of a residence, according to the report.
After negotiating with no success, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was dispatched.
While waiting for SWAT to arrive on scene, the suspect fired a single round inside of the residence, according to the report.
The suspect surrendered and admitted fault for the incidents, but then became "very agitated," according to the report.
Police attempted to secure the suspect inside of a vehicle, when the suspect "yanked away" from an officer, leaving an abrasion on the officer from the handcuffs, according to the report.
The suspect reportedly continued resisting arrest. He was brought to Aiken County detention center.