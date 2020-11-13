Four men charged with indecent exposure in Aiken in past two weeks

Four men were arrested recently for exposing themselves within the city limits of Aiken in the past two weeks.
Jamie Allen Hartley, 46, of Batesburg, was arrested and booked Wednesday related to an Oct. 23 incident that took place outside a York Street restaurant in Aiken. He was charged with indecent exposure.
According to a police report provided by Aiken Department of Public Safety, a woman told officers she was outside the restaurant when a man pulled up in a vehicle and began speaking to her. She couldn’t hear him, she told officers, so she approached the vehicle and observed the man exposing himself, the report states.
Officers later pulled Hartley over, and he admitted he had just left the restaurant and spoke to the woman but denied exposing himself, the report says.
John Allen Eubanks, 35, of Aiken, was arrested and booked Wednesday related to an Oct. 24 incident, also on York Street.
A report listing Eubanks as the suspect provided by Aiken Public Safety states a woman walking on York street reported a man pulled up beside her, spoke to her, and was exposing himself.
Eubanks was charged with exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner.
Christian Tyler Fincher, 25, of Aiken, was arrested following an incident Nov. 3 on Richland Avenue in Aiken.
A report provided by Aiken Public Safety states a caller had observed a man wearing leggings exposing his genitals.
Fincher was charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure and failure to comply.
Kevin Victor Rodriguez, 32, of Aiken, was arrested and charged Nov. 7 with two counts of indecent exposure following two incidents in Aiken.
On Nov. 5, a person called Aiken Public Safety in reference to a mentally ill subject. She gave officers a DVD containing video footage of the offender dropping his pants in front of a home. On Nov. 6, officers responded to the same area in reference to a man walking back and forth in front of a window while exposing himself. Both reports identify Rodriguez as the suspect.