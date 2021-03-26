Former Barnwell resident pleads guilty to detonating pipe bomb outside Pickens County Courthouse

A former Barnwell resident has pleaded guilty to detonating an explosive device outside the Pickens County Courthouse and throwing other devices on top of the area's Department of Social Services building in 2019.
Michael Lambert Seabrooke, 37, formerly of Barnwell, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of explosive devices and two counts of malicious damage and attempt to damage by means of explosive materials, Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced Friday.
Evidence presented in court established that on July 7, 2019, a Pickens Police Department officer, after hearing an explosion, located a destructive device in a fenced-in area of the Pickens County Courthouse located at 214 East Main Street in Pickens, the acting U.S. Attorney of South Carolina's Office reports.
The device had detonated and caused minor damage to the building, but no injuries were reported.
A preliminary investigation indicated the device was made of two metal pipe bombs attached with a belt to a propane cylinder with the valve in the open position. The pipe bombs detonated but did not ignite the propane.
During a search of the area, law enforcement officers recovered items from the scene including galvanized metal pipes, pieces of pipe end caps, black plastic bag type material, green plastic bag type material, a propane cylinder, along with propane cylinder hose.
During the investigation, surveillance video obtained from nearby businesses depicted a Chevy Silverado pickup truck with a South Carolina license plate was identified as the suspect's vehicle, according to a news release.
The vehicle was registered in Columbia and was located in front of a residence July 9, 2019, according to authorities.
Federal agents maintained surveillance on the vehicle until contact was made with a subject walking to the truck.
A Federal Bureau of Investigation Task Force Officer identified the subject as Seabrooke, according to the acting U.S. Attorney of South Carolina's Office.
During an interview, Seabrooke confessed to federal agents that he placed the device at the Pickens County Courthouse and that he also threw several destructive devices on the roof of the Department of Social Services building in Pickens.
Agents obtained Seabrooke’s consent to search his truck and the bomb squad located two metal pipe bombs and two incendiary devices, Molotov cocktails, inside the vehicle.
During a search of his residence and vehicle, agents located materials consistent with those found on the explosive devices.
Agents also went to the Department of Social Services building in Pickens where they recovered additional explosive devices consisting of three Molotov cocktails and one detonated pipe bomb that caused minimal damage.
While being interviewed, Seabrooke reportedly cooperated with law enforcement and indicated he placed the devices and acted because he was concerned about issues with the Department of Social Services and his family.
United States District Court Judge Timothy M. Cain sentenced Seabrooke to 144 months in federal prison followed by 36 months of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.