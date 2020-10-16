Former Barnwell police officer charged with misconduct in office

Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested a former officer with the Barnwell Police Department on Wednesday in connection with illegally purchasing nonferrous metals.
Andrew Issac Milligan, 24, was charged with misconduct in office and unlawful purchase of nonferrous metals with intent to resell, according to a news release from SLED.
The SLED investigation was requested by the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office.
Milligan was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Check back with Aiken Standard as this article may be updated.