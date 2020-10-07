Five suspects wanted for Georgia murder apprehended in Aiken, Edgefield counties

Five suspects wanted for the murder of a Georgia man were apprehended and are being detained in Aiken and Edgefield counties.
On Sept. 4, deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call advising a male victim, Gage Reynolds, was shot and lying in the front yard of 211 Valdes Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The subsequent murder investigation revealed the following five suspects were committing entering autos in the neighborhood:
- Tyquan Rouse, 21, of Aiken
- Tyrese Rouse, 20, of Warrenville
- Jaylon Herrin, 18, of Aiken
- Bristan Curry, 19, of Columbia
- Montell Harling, 18
The victim reportedly did not have any relation with the five suspects.
"The victim simply had the misfortune of crossing paths with the subjects as they were committing the entering autos," Maj. Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.
All five suspects have been charged with murder, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
Herrin, Curry and the Rouses were being held in the Aiken County detention center and are pending extradition to Georgia as of Wednesday at noon.
Herrin is facing an additional charge stemming from Sept. 11 in Aiken County for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Curry is also facing three additional drug charges and one count of unlawful carrying of a pistol in Aiken County.
Harling was being held in the Edgefield County detention center and was pending extradition as of Wednesday at noon.