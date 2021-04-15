Fire damages Tailgate Tavern in The Alley this morning

A fire at Tailgate Tavern in The Alley on Thursday morning caused minor damage to the outside of the building, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

ADPS received the call at approximately 7 a.m., said Capt. Marty Sawyer.

Sawyer said the incident is under investigation and is being investigated as an arson.

A Facebook post from Tailgate Tavern on Thursday morning said that the fire was on the restaurant's patio and smoke got through the building. The post also said the restaurant will be open today, but with a limited menu.

