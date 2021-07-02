You are the owner of this article.
Emergency crews respond to overturned boat on Savannah River

Police Stock (copy) (copy) (copy)

 

Emergency crews rescued two people from the Savannah River on Friday morning.

The two victims were rescued from an overturned boat near the Fifth Street bridge in Augusta, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Lt. Robert Velasco, with NADPS, said CPR was performed on one of the victims and they were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Velasco said the second victim was not injured and did not need additional medical attention.  

The Aiken County Coroner's Office has not confirmed any fatalities, but said the office has an officer at the medical center working on a case.

More details to come. Check back with Aiken Standard for updates.


