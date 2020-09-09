You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Edgefield County man dies in I-20 west accident

  • Updated

An Edgefield County man was involved in a fatal car accident on I-20 west.

Joseph Henderson, 57, of Johnston, lost control of his 2001 SUV while getting onto the on-ramp for I-520 on Wednesday, according to a news release from Darryl Ables, the Aiken County coroner.

The vehicle overturned as it was running off the ramp and Henderson, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was ejected, Ables said.

Henderson was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m., according to Ables.

The cause of death was listed as traumatic injuries suffered from the crash, according to the coroner's office.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety will continue the investigation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News