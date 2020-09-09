Edgefield County man dies in I-20 west accident

An Edgefield County man was involved in a fatal car accident on I-20 west.
Joseph Henderson, 57, of Johnston, lost control of his 2001 SUV while getting onto the on-ramp for I-520 on Wednesday, according to a news release from Darryl Ables, the Aiken County coroner.
The vehicle overturned as it was running off the ramp and Henderson, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was ejected, Ables said.
Henderson was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m., according to Ables.
The cause of death was listed as traumatic injuries suffered from the crash, according to the coroner's office.
The North Augusta Department of Public Safety will continue the investigation.