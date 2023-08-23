Deputies seek help finding man reported missing Aug. 16

Deputies are looking for a man last seen walking out of the Aiken County detention center on Aug. 12.
David Mitchell Kantner's family reported him missing on Aug. 16, and investigators have not been able to locate him, according to an Aug. 23 media release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office
The 59-year-old is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds; hhe has brown eyes and short gray hair, the release said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.