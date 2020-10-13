Deputies searching for suspect wanted for string of armed robberies in South Carolina, Georgia

Investigators are seeking any information that would lead to the identity of a suspect that has reportedly robbed stores in both Aiken and Richmond Counties.
In the late evening of Sept. 24, the suspect reportedly entered the Circle K located at 1014 East Pine Log Road armed with a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. The suspect ran out of the store after he took money from the store’s registers.
The suspect reportedly struck again in the early morning hours of Oct. 8 when he entered the Circle K located at 315 Hitchcock Parkway. He was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk. Again, the suspect ran from the store with money he took from the store’s registers.
In both cases, the man ordered the store clerks to open the safes which couldn’t be opened, the sheriff's office reports.
Investigators with Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office believe the suspect is also connected to two additional armed robberies at the S&S Food Mart at 2657 Barton Chapel Road and the Raceway at 3481 Wrightsboro Road in Augusta.
The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5-feet-10-inches to 6 feet tall.
He should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.
Anyone with any information about this suspect is asked to call the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811 and/or Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1080. Information can be shared anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers by calling 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or online at midlandscrimestoppers.com.