Deputies searching for man involved in multiple break-ins, thefts in Aiken area

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a subject that is believed to be involved in multiple car break-ins and thefts in Aiken,
The crimes took place during the night of Sept. 1 around the May Royal Drive, Rodgers Road, Crosland Park and Summer Lakes areas, Lt. Vicky Gaskins with the Sheriff's Office said.
Anyone with any information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, are encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.
Information can be shared anonymously though Midlands Crime Stoppers.
A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)
Web tip: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device
Mobile App: Download Aiken County Sheriff’s Office App on your Apple or Android Device