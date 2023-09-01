Deputies: Georgia man used hatchet in robbery

Aiken County deputies say a Georgia man used a hatchet in an armed robbery.

Jeremiah Jasper Shearouse, 43, of Pooler, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A man told deputies on Aug. 23 that he was on Boyd Pond Road when a man approached him with a hatchet and demanded his wallet and cellphone, the report said.

He said the man with the hatchet then pushed him to the ground, took his car keys and drove away in his blue 2022 Ford Bronco and drove away, according to the report said.

After his car was stolen, he had a 2-mile walk to get home, but someone stopped, offered him a ride and let him use their phone to call for help, he told police.

Shearouse is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.