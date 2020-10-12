Death of Graniteville man ruled homicide, victim identified

Authorities have ruled the death of a Graniteville man, found unresponsive in his home Monday morning, a homicide.
Deputies responded to the 100 block of Breezy Hill Road in Graniteville for reports of a deceased person around 10:18 a.m.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found 57-year-old Stanley B. Brown unresponsive in a back room of his home, bleeding from an injury to his upper torso, the Sheriff's Office reports.
After Aiken County EMS arrived on scene, Brown was pronounced dead.
Brown sustained at least one gunshot wound, said Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Brown's death has been ruled a homicide. The case is being investigated by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.
Brown's body will be autopsied in Newberry, Ables said.
