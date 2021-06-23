You are the owner of this article.
Dead body found in woods near Aiken hospital

dead body 1
Aiken Medical Park / Photo by Alexandra Koch

 By Alexandra Koch

A dead body was found near the medical park in Aiken on Wednesday morning.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety was dispatched to 410 University Parkway around 11:30 a.m., responding to a report of a dead body.

dead body 2
Crime scene / Photo by Alexandra Koch
"ADPS received a call from a citizen reporting a dead body in the wood line near Aiken Regional Medical Centers," said Jason Griffin, a detective with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

ADPS confirmed that a body was located. State law enforcement will be assisting with the investigation, Griffin said.

dead body 3
Aiken Department of Public Safety on the scene / Photo by Alexandra Koch
The Aiken County Coroner's Office and SLED will also investigate.

Check back with Aiken Standard as this article will be updated.


