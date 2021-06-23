Dead body found in woods near Aiken hospital

A dead body was found near the medical park in Aiken on Wednesday morning.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety was dispatched to 410 University Parkway around 11:30 a.m., responding to a report of a dead body.
"ADPS received a call from a citizen reporting a dead body in the wood line near Aiken Regional Medical Centers," said Jason Griffin, a detective with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
ADPS confirmed that a body was located. State law enforcement will be assisting with the investigation, Griffin said.
The Aiken County Coroner's Office and SLED will also investigate.
