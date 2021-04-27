Coroner releases autopsy results for man who died in Aiken County Sheriff's Office custody

An autopsy report revealed the cause of death for a man who died in police custody in March.

The cause of death for Exzabian Myers, 31, of Graniteville, was listed as "positional asphyxia complicating excited delirium syndrome" and "recent cocaine use was identified as a contributing factor concluding the manner of death as accidental," according to a report from the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

On March 20, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office initiated an investigation into Myers' death after he was admitted to Aiken Regional Medical Centers two days after being taken into custody by an Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to the report.

Initial reports showed deputies responded to a call involving Myers attempting to get into cars. The report states that upon law enforcement making contact with Myers, he stated he was high and to take him to jail. Myers was taken into custody, but then began resisting officers. Additional deputies responded to the scene and after a brief struggle Mr. Myers was placed in the back seat of a patrol car to be transported to the Aiken County Detention Center, according to the report.

Myers began hitting his head on the patrol car petition and passenger side window and ended up in a position with his head and upper torso down on the passenger side floor board, according to the release.

Myers shortly went into a medical crisis and the patrol car pulled over on Trolley Line Road, according to the report. After the arrival of a second deputy, deputies saw Myers was unresponsive and transported him to Aiken Regional Medical Centers for care, the report states.