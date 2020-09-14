Columbia woman charged in 2018 murder of elderly Wagener man denied bond

After 629 days of incarceration in the Aiken County detention center, bond was denied for a suspect in a 2018 murder of an elderly Wagener man.
Nikki Lee Price, now 39, was arrested and charged Dec. 26, 2018 in the death of 76-year-old Kenneth Carlisle Goodwin.
Police found Goodwin's body under a tarp in the yard at his home on Main Street in Wagener on May 28, 2018, according to earlier reports by authorities.
Earlier reports state that Goodwin’s home appeared to have been burglarized with several items removed from his home, including his truck.
Deputies eventually located the victim's truck in possession of Christopher Wayne Trueblood of Gaston.
At the crime scene, investigators also located a Mountain Dew bottle found near the victim's bottle, Bill Weeks with the Second Circuit Solicitor's Office said. Analysis by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division found the bottle contained Trueblood's DNA.
On July 3, 2018, he was arrested and charged with murder and grand larceny.
In December 2019, Trueblood contacted law enforcement about assisting in the investigation.
He took investigators to locations where some of the victim's stolen property had been taken.
Trueblood told police that he was called by Price to pick her up at the residence and that the victim was already dead, Weeks said on Monday.
He later added to his story that he was at the residence at the time of the murder. Trueblood told investigators he heard a scream come from the elderly victim and saw Price striking the victim with a pipe like instrument.
He then saw the victim fall to the ground and assisted Price in covering the body with a tarp.
"He has to my knowledge stayed with that version of the story," Weeks said.
Trueblood is still being held in the Aiken County detention center but was granted a $60,000 bond due to his case not being brought to trial by June 2020.
Investigators learned that Price lived in a trailer adjacent from the murder scene and had lived with the victim or assisted him in his trailer, Weeks disclosed to the court.
State authorities were able to match Price's DNA with a cigarette butt located in the victim's residence.
Price was later arrested and charged. She's been held in Aiken County detention center but maintains her innocence.
From the Aiken County detention center, Price pleaded with presiding Judge Clifton Newman to be issued a bond.
"I have been here for almost 21 months and if you give me a bond I would greatly appreciate it," Price said. "I know this is just bond but I was not there. I did not do this. Sitting here for this long, I just can't explain what I've been going through. This is just unreal."
During Monday's bond hearing Weeks read a statement by the victim's brother that called for Price's bond to be denied.
"I do not believe she should be granted bond," Weeks read from the statement. "Anyone who can beat up a 76-year-old to death during a robbery doesn't deserve to be out in the general population. If you have to set a bond, make sure it's a million or more."
Clifton ultimately agreed with the prosecution and denied Price's bond.
The possibility of bond will be revisited during the week of Oct. 19.
Weeks said its unclear when Price's and Trueblood's case will be tried before a jury.