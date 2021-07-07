Close friends believe body found in Aiken is that of Jhaz Allison; two suspects charged with murder

Family friends of an Aiken man kidnapped on June 24 believe a body recovered in Aiken is 29-year-old Jhaz Allison.

On June 29, police asked the public for assistance in finding Allison, who was kidnapped at gunpoint at a gas station in Aiken.

On the same day, the Aiken County Coroner's Office responded to a wooded area in the 500 block of Harbor Drive in Aiken, S.C., and the body of a Black male was recovered, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables.

Three suspects were arrested June 25 and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, possession of weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, possession of ecstasy, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of schedule II pills and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to the report.

On Tuesday, two of the suspects, Dahkir N. Anderson, 21, and Austin B. Martin, 21, who were previously charged with attempted murder, are now charged with murder and destruction, desecration or removal of human remains.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has not commented on this charge.

The body is being autopsied in Newberry to determine the cause of death, and the identity of the victim will be released pending DNA testing, Ables said. However, this process usually takes about three weeks.

The Williams family, close friends of Allison, said Allison’s family and friends believe the body is his.

“I think the family is making the assumption that it is him… We’re still waiting for the official word, but by all accounts, they definitely think it’s him,” said Tony Williams, Allison’s childhood basketball coach and family friend.

Tony said his son Andrew met Allison through AAU basketball when the boys were eight or nine years old. From then on, he said Allison was like a son to him and like a brother to his children.

“[Jhaz] loved to play basketball so we kind of took him in and mentored him through the majority of his teen years,” Tony said. “He was always a kindhearted, loving, young man and very respectful, so that’s why this is so difficult for all of us.”

Tony added that Allison had big dreams. “He had dreams of being a veterinarian — he loved animals,” Tony said.

Right before Allison’s kidnapping, one of the suspects asked Allison about the whereabouts of his dog, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

After Allison told the suspect that the dog was at his father's house, guns were drawn and Allison was kidnapped, according to the report.

Allison's Facebook account says Allison studied at Bel-Rea Institute of Veterinary Technology.

“We didn’t want the public to think that he was just another bad kid that got into some trouble,” Tony said. “That doesn’t really characterize him and he certainly doesn’t deserve what happened to him, if that’s him.”

Hanna Williams, daughter of Tony Williams and friend of Allison, said Allison always knew how to make everyone around him laugh. “His jokes would just fill the room with joy and laughter,” she said. “He would have you laughing till your cheeks hurt and your stomach grew abs.”

Andrew Williams said Allison was always joking around with the family.

“Back when we used to go on AAU basketball trips and mom and dad would buy all of us breakfast biscuits for the road, Jhaz would purposely save his until everyone was hungry again and eat it in our faces just to be a jokester,” Andrew said.

Tony’s wife, Carla Williams, said she is heartbroken and grieving the loss of a great young man.

“He spent many days and nights countless times with my family through the years,” she said. “He was a special person… [He] never complained to take on the house chores and help out around the house [and] always showed up in time for dinner — He called me “Ma” and always told me he loved me.”

Capt. Eric Abdullah from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and investigators are following up on leads.

“We’re not going to speculate or infer,” he said. “We only have one chance to get it right. With an ongoing investigation, we can’t take the chance of speculating. Until we have positively identified that individual, I cannot ethically say one way or another who it is or what direction we’re going, until the coroner has the opportunity to complete their process.”

Once the coroner has a positive identity on the person and determines the manner and cause of death, the coroner and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office will release their information, said Capt. Abdullah.

A third male suspect has not been identified or located yet, according to Capt. Abdullah.

Police said if anyone has any information that would lead to the suspect vehicle, possible suspects or video, they should contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

Citizens can also provide information anonymously through Midlands CrimeStoppers. There are cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

To submit a phone tip, call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).