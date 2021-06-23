Body found in woods near Aiken hospital

A dead body was found near the medical park in Aiken on Wednesday morning.
The Aiken County Coroner's Office was called to a wooded area behind 410 University Parkway, near Aiken Regional Medical Centers, after a body was discovered by a person walking their dog.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the scene around 11:15 a.m.
"ADPS received a call from a citizen reporting a dead body in the wood line near the medical park," said Jason Griffin, a detective with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
ADPS confirmed that a body was located around 11:40 a.m.
"The body was in stages of decomposition and will be autopsied tomorrow in Newberry," according to a report from the Aiken County Coroner.
The report stated that additional information will be released after the victim has been identified and family is notified.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety and SLED will assist with the investigation, Griffin said.
Check back with Aiken Standard for updates.