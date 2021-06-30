Body found buried in wooded area in Aiken

A body was found buried in a wooded area Tuesday in Aiken.
Law enforcement received information Tuesday morning of a body being buried on a property in Aiken, according to a report from Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables.
The Aiken County Coroner's Office responded to a wooded area in the 500 block of Harbor Drive in Aiken, according to a news release from the coroner.
The body of a Black male was recovered, according to the release.
The body will be autopsied in Newberry to determine the cause of death, and the identity of the victim will be pending DNA testing, Ables said.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with the investigation.
Developing story, check back for updates.