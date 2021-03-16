Body discovered in Aiken County linked to murder in Columbia, authorities report

The body of a West Columbia man found in Aiken County last weekend is likely linked to the murder of a woman in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.
Charles Jason Carmichael, 40, was charged with murder after reportedly shooting Ashli Haigler of West Columbia in her car on the morning of March 13, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said at a news conference Monday. Deputies discovered Haigler dead in her car at Two Notch Road in Columbia.
The same day, deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office discovered the body of the suspect's brother, 48-year-old Rufus Carmichael Jr., off a roadway in Batesburg. He sustained at least one gunshot wound.
At Monday's news conference, Lott announced Haigler's 5-year-old son was seated in the backseat of the vehicle as she was murdered.
The child was unharmed, but the murder investigation led deputies to discover the child's father, Rufus Carmichael Jr., of West Columbia, was missing.
"Shortly after we put him in the system as a missing person, we had a call from the Aiken County Sheriff’s department that his body was found in Aiken County," Lott said Monday.
Just before 2 p.m. March 13, a witness directed deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office to the body that would later be identified as Rufus Carmichael Jr.
The body was found lying in a field next to a burned down house off Holder Road in Batesburg, an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office reads.
"The responding officer followed [the witness] and observed the victim laying unresponsive and rigid in the grass several feet from the roadway with small bricks on his chest with what appeared to be blood about his face," the report reads.
Following various leads, officers identified Charles Carmichael as the suspect in Haigler's murder.
After arriving to his house, the suspect attempted to flee but was apprehended. There, officers recovered a gun and searched a vehicle that was "covered in blood," Lott described.
Charles Carmichael was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in Haigler's death. He continues to be held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia.
A motive has yet to be determined, and while deputies reported the two deaths are likely linked, Charles Carmichael has not been charged in Rufus' death, Lott said.
Investigators are waiting for the outcome of a ballistics test of the weapon found at the suspect's home.
"We’ve got Aiken County with one victim, and we’ve got a victim here in Richland County tied together," Lott said. "Investigators are following various leads. We know it's early, but we thought it was necessary to put word out that we have arrested someone in this case. We’ve got two people dead, and this is another sad case we have."
Anyone with any information on this case are urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at (803) 642-1761, the Richland County Sheriff's Office at (803) 576-3000 or submit a tip to http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.