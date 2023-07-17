Batesburg man dies in overnight shooting

A Batesburg man is dead after an early morning shooting at a residence in Aiken County.

At 1:20 a.m. Monday, July 17, police received a 911 call in reference to a shooting in the 800 Block of Old Ninety Six Indian Trail, according to Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound, Abdullah said. Aiken County EMS attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from the roadway, Abdullah said.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables identified the man as 20-year-old Jatavious K. Harris.

Ables said an autopsy is planned for Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing. Abdullah urges anyone with information to call Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.