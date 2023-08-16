 Skip to main content
Barnwell County woman faces charges of exploitation of a vulnerable adult

A Barnwell County woman was arrested and charged by SLED for exploitation of a vulnerable adult. (Aiken Standard file art)

A Barnwell County woman is facing charges of exploiting a vulnerable adult . 

Simone Montrell Stephens, 34, was arrested and charged Aug. 15 with the exploitation of a vulnerable adult, according to a media release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

According to a SLED arrest warrant, from April 7, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2022, Stephens did willfully, unlawfully and feloniously exploited the victim by utilizing financial resources as a source of payment for her personal bills.

According to a Barnwell County affidavit, Stephens was the caregiver of the vulnerable adult and had access to the victim's bank account, according to a release

Stephens was booked as an inmate at the Barnwell County Detention Center and her case will be prosecuted by the Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.


