Barnwell County man facing two counts of murder tied to Williston shooting

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division on Monday announced the arrest of Brandon Antonio Williams, a Barnwell County man facing two counts of murder after a shooting in Williston.

Williams, 28, on Friday shot and killed two people, Barbara A. Williams and Jerome D. Williams, at a home along Halford Street, according to affidavits published by state police.

“Interviews of a witness to the shooting established that shortly after shots were fired,” one document reads, “Brandon Williams was the only person in the residence who was not deceased.”

Whether the three people are related was not immediately clear.

The Williston Police Department responded to the shooting Friday and later requested SLED’s help. Two of three handguns found at the Halford Street home were claimed by Brandon Williams, the affidavits note.

Brandon Williams was booked at the Barnwell County detention center. The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.


Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin.

