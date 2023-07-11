Augusta man faces sexual exploitation charges involving minor

A Georgia man is facing sexual exploitation charges after an investigation from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Tyler Shane Greene, 26, of Augusta was arrested and charged July 7 with two counts of criminal solicitation, three counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age 18, according to a media release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Conviction on the solicitation and attempted dissemination counts each carry up to 10 years in prison, while the exploitation counts each carry up to a 20-year sentence.

The investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Lexington Police Department made the arrest, with assistance from investigators with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators stated that Greene solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material and sent sexually explicit images the person, according to the release.

The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.