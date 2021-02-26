Attempted murder suspect possibly in the Barnwell County area

Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in locating a wanted attempted murder suspect who may be in the area.
Demetrius Levanne Green, 31, allegedly shot a man in the head on Jan. 7 in Hampton, SC, according to a news release by CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry.
It is believed Green could be in Barnwell, Jasper, Hampton or Richland counties.
Green is described as a 5-foot-11-inch-tall Black man who weighs 165 pounds. He has noticeable tattoos on the left and right side of his neck.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is handling the fugitive investigation and is asking the community to contact CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry with any information that can help locate Green.
Anonymous tips can be made through CrimeStoppers. Tips that leads to an arrest can earn a $1,000 reward.
Tips can be made by calling 843-554-1111 or online at 5541111.com.