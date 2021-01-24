Arrest warrants detail injuries in deadly Aiken nightclub shooting

Arrest warrants released by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office detail numerous injuries caused by gunfire during a shooting at an Aiken nightclub last year which resulted in the death of a man.
In addition to the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Craig Youmans Jr. of North Augusta, 10 other individuals were struck by bullets fired during the early morning hours of Nov. 28, 2020 in the parking lot of Seventh Lounge.
Deputies have since charged Dustin Robert Williamson, 25; Tykendran Je Rhon Creech, 23; Monishia Teria Courtney, 27; Lasonya Teresa Howard, 36; and Emmanuel Lewis Oneal, 33, in connection with the shooting.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office and the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the nightclub located just outside city limits for reports of gunfire and multiple people hurt.
Responding law enforcement found Youmans lying in the nightclub's parking lot after being shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Warrants state 10 other victims were shot at close range with injuries including being shot in the foot, leg and abdomen.
One victim was grazed in the head by a bullet while another was "shot in multiple locations," the warrants read. It's currently unclear if the 10 victims were targeted or were merely bystanders.
Details on the status of the victims remain unknown, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Sheriff's Office said on Friday morning.
Arrest warrants further state that Oneal, Williamson and Creech planned the shooting that would take place in the nightclub's parking lot.
Early on in the investigation, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office announced the shooting was an act of gang retaliation.
Creech and Courtney are being held in the Richmond County Detention Center and West Palm Beach, Florida, respectively, pending their extradition which could take two weeks, the Sheriff's Office reports.
Williamson, Oneal and Howard continue to be held in the Aiken County detention center.
More suspects could be charged as investigation continues, Abdullah said.
Anyone with any information on this case are urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-642-1761. Anonymous tips can be shared through midlandscrimestoppers.com.