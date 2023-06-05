Alabama man faces criminal sexual conduct counts in Aiken County

An Alabama man faces up to 80 years after being arrested and accused of criminal sexual conduct with two minors living in northeastern Aiken County.

On June 3, Aiken County sheriff's deputies arrested Keith Daniel Bishop, 41, of Opelika, Alabama, and charged him with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

First-degree criminal sexual conduct is a felony punishable by a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison. Third-degree criminal sexual conduct is a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, a fine at the discretion of the court or both.

Deputy D. Chavous reported two juveniles alleged Bishop had "touched their privates" a few years earlier but had not done so since. He added the juveniles were unable to provide exact dates and times.