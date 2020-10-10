Aiken woman killed in hit-and-run on Edgefield Highway

An Aiken woman has died following a hit-and-run on Edgefield Highway that occurred late Friday night, officials said.
Irma Soto, 48, of Aiken, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:10 a.m. Saturday after being struck by a south-traveling sedan, according to a news release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Soto and her fiancee had stopped on Edgefield Highway to move an item out of the road that had fallen from their truck, Ables said. At 10:59 p.m. Friday, the sedan reportedly struck Soto and continued traveling south without stopping.
Soto sustained blunt force injuries from the accident, Ables said.
Check back with Aiken Standard as this article may be updated.