top story

Aiken woman charged with cruelty to children

Jennifer Diane Grace (Photo courtesy Aiken County detention center)

An Aiken woman was arrested Friday in connection to an incident of child abuse.

Jennifer Diane Grace, 35, is charged with cruelty to children (torture, deprivation). 

An officer was dispatched to the suspect's address in reference to possible child neglect, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. 

The victim stated that the suspect "beat her with an extension cord after accusing the victim and their siblings of taking the suspect's bill money," according to the report.

The officer observed multiple welts along the victim's arms and abrasions on the victim's hand and shoulder that "were bleeding from injuries sustained from the cord," according to the report.

The suspect was arrested and transported to Aiken County detention center. The case was turned over to a juvenile investigator.


