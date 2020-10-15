Aiken woman charged in fatal hit and run on Edgefield Highway

An Aiken woman was charged on Thursday for reportedly striking a female victim with her car on Edgefield Highway without stopping to render aid.
Mary Deasham Chandler, 32, of Aiken was charged with hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident involving death and driving under suspension, according to jail records.
Irma Soto, 48, died after being struck by a vehicle on the roadway as she was retrieving an item that had fallen off her truck on Edgefield Highway at 10:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Chandler reportedly continued to drive without rendering aid, the S.C. Highway Patrol said.
Soto was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, according to a news release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Since Oct. 10, Soto's family and the S.C. Highway Patrol urged citizens to submit tips and information to locate the suspect driver.
Chandler reportedly turned herself in Thursday was booked in the Aiken County detention center where she was being held as of Thursday afternoon.