Aiken teen killed in early morning shooting

Police car
Aiken Standard file photo

An 18-year-old Aiken male was shot and killed just after midnight Sunday, Darryl Ables, the Aiken County coroner, reported.

Two teenagers were sitting inside a vehicle near an apartment complex on Barnwell Avenue at Kershaw Street at 12:18 a.m when an unidentified shooters fired into the vehicle, striking Joseph J. Copeland, 18, according to the coroner.

A teenager took Copeland to the emergency room. The coroner responded at 1:40 a.m. to Aiken Regional Medical Centers where Copeland was pronounced dead. He sustained at least one gunshot wound.

The victim will be autopsied Monday in Newberry.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.


Blakeley Bartee covers the education beat at the Aiken Standard. She graduated from Georgia Southern University in 2020. You can follow her on Twitter: @blakeleybartee.

