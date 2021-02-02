Aiken shooting suspect extradited to Aiken County, charged with involuntary manslaughter

A Windsor man has been extradited back to Aiken County on Monday for reportedly killing a 44-year-old Aiken man.
Darry Redding, 37, of Windsor was charged with involuntary manslaughter and failure to stop for a blue light, according to jail records. He additionally has a hold for the Spartanburg Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a home on Inez Lane in Aiken at 3:29 a.m. Jan. 16 in reference to a reported shooting, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
When deputies arrived on scene, several witnesses directed officers to the back of the residence where the victim, identified as Jesse Dale Senterfeit, was found laying down and appeared to have suffered a gun shot wound to the face, the report states.
Senterfeit was transported to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead.
A witness reported hearing an altercation between the suspect and the victim and then heard two gun shots.
Deputies attempted to apprehend Redding who fled the scene in a gray Chevy Impala, according to the report.
A vehicle chase pursued until the car came to a stop in the 400 block of Gooseneck Road, the Sheriff's Office earlier reported.
While taking Redding into custody, deputies discovered the suspect appeared to have a puncture wound underneath his left arm and a gunshot wound to his left wrist.
Aiken County EMS later transported Redding to a hospital in Augusta. After being treated and released, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him.
He was held in Augusta until being extradited back to Aiken County on Monday.
Redding was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was currently being held as of Tuesday morning.
He was granted a bond totaling $15,000, according to the detention center.