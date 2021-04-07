Aiken Public Safety seeks information about missing man

A local man has been reported missing by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Cannon Richardson, 23, was last seen Wednesday, April 7, at 11:15 a.m. at 1135 Gregg Highway, according to a release. The release also said Cummings has diminished mental capacity.
Richardson is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and wears glasses, according to the release. Additionally, the release said Richardson has curly, black hair and brown eyes.
Richardson was last seen wearing a long sleeve, blue pullover and khaki pants, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Richardson is asked to call Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7620.