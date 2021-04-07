You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Aiken Public Safety seeks information about missing man

  • Updated
Cannon Richardson.jpg

Cannon Richardson was reported missing in Aiken County on April 7. (Photo Provided by ADPS)

 Photo Provided by ADPS

A local man has been reported missing by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Cannon Richardson, 23, was last seen Wednesday, April 7, at 11:15 a.m. at 1135 Gregg Highway, according to a release. The release also said Cummings has diminished mental capacity.

Richardson is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and wears glasses, according to the release. Additionally, the release said Richardson has curly, black hair and brown eyes.

Richardson was last seen wearing a long sleeve, blue pullover and khaki pants, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Richardson is asked to call Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7620.


Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News