Aiken Public Safety officials seek info on location of two runaway juveniles

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is requesting assistance in locating two runaway juveniles.
On May 13, Zykeria Sharpe, 16, of Aiken, was reported as a runaway. Sharpe was last seen on the 1400 block of Park Avenue, according to a release.
On May 17, Laylonie Pruitt, 14, of Aiken, was reported as a runaway; Pruitt was last seen on the 400 block of Fairfield Street, according to a release.
At this point in the investigations, ADPS does not believe the two know each other or are accompanying each other at any time.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of either juvenile is asked to contact Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620. In addition, residents may also contact PSO Eleanor Hunter at 803-642-7752 to provide information.