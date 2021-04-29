Aiken police searching for two suspects from weekend robberies

The Aiken Department of Public Safety has released photos of the two suspects involved in a string of incidents this past weekend.
This past Saturday, ADPS responded to two larcenies at both Aiken Dunkin' locations as well as two strong armed robberies at Subway, 804 E. Pine Log Road, and Palm Beach Tan, 762 Silver Bluff Road, involving the same two suspects, a release stated.
Both subjects are black males between the ages of 40-60 years old, driving a silver Chevrolet sedan, possibly a Malibu or Impala, according to the release.
Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call public safety at 803-642-7620 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be submitted online at crimesc.com and clicking Submit a Tip. Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous