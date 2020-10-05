Aiken police searching for man who reportedly discharged firearm at a dog

A large police presence was in the area north of the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center on Monday around noon as police searched for a man who reportedly discharged a firearm at a dog.
At 11:30 a.m., the Aiken Department of Public Safety received a report of a man firing a gun a dog at the 400 block north of Sumter Street, Lt. Jake Mahoney with Public Safety said.
Public Safety identified the suspect as a Black male in his early 20s wearing black pants. He's approximately 5 feet to 5-feet-8-inches tall.
No injuries have been reported and the dog was not injured in the shooting, Mahoney said.
Anyone with any information about the suspect's whereabouts are urged to contact Public Safety at 803-642-7740.
