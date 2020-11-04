Aiken police looking for woman charged in murder of 12-year-old boy

The Aiken Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday additional charges related to the Oct. 10 murder of 12-year-old Edward McKenzie Jr.
Police are seeking Jennifer Lynn Oakman after arrest warrants were issued for her arrest for accessory after the fact to murder.
An arrest warrant provided by the department states, “The defendant was aware the principal felon had completed the offense of murder on 10/10/2020 at approximately 03:45 hours. The defendant then assisted the principal felon in escaping detection and arrest by providing false and misleading information to investigators when asked about the incident.”
The department is asking that anyone with information about Oakman’s whereabouts call Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
McKenzie was killed in a drive-by shooting at his home on Wyman Street in Aiken.
Charges have been filed against four other people related to McKenzie's murder.
On Oct. 28, police arrested Hykeem Daquan Hampton, who was charged with murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to jail records.
Police also announced last week that Demetrius Antwan Williams is a suspect in the murder. Williams has not been arrested.
Two Aiken women have been charged in the case. Erica Marie Smith and Tashia Limehouse were each arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of murder.
Check back with Aiken Standard as this article will be updated.