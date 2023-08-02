Aiken police: No kidnapping happened

Aiken police determined no kidnapping happened Aug. 2 at Kalmia Plaza shopping center.
Aiken Department of Public Safety began an investigation after someone called at about 1:15 p.m. to report people apparently forcing a woman into a white SUV. Officials asked for the public's help through a media release and social media postings shortly before 6 p.m.
Two hours later, the department said it learned no kidnapping occurred. Instead, family members were helping someone who was having a medical emergency.
"This information has been confirmed through a collaborative effort between the Aiken Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office," an updated media release said.