 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Aiken police: No kidnapping happened

Nissan Xterra2.jpg
Buy Now

This Aug. 2 image from video surveillance shows a Nissan Xterra that police thought might have been involved in a kidnapping, but was later determined to be people helping a family member experiencing a medical emergency (Submitted image)

 Submitted image

Aiken police determined no kidnapping happened Aug. 2 at Kalmia Plaza shopping center.

Aiken Department of Public Safety began an investigation after someone called at about 1:15 p.m. to report people apparently forcing a woman into a white SUV. Officials asked for the public's help through a media release and social media postings shortly before 6 p.m.

Two hours later, the department said it learned no kidnapping occurred. Instead, family members were helping someone who was having a medical emergency.

"This information has been confirmed through a collaborative effort between the Aiken Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office," an updated media release said.


Similar Stories