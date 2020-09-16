Aiken man wounded in drive-by shooting

Aiken police are investigating a second shooting within the city limits in just 24-hours.
On Wednesday morning at 3:54 a.m., police responded to Aiken Regional Medical Centers in reference to a shooting that occurred on the 500 block of Barnwell Avenue, an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety states.
There, they spoke with a 45-year-old victim who said he was shot after walking out of the residence to get some air on the front porch.
A burgundy Ford Explorer drove by and fired three shots, hitting the victim in his left arm.
The vehicle then fled the scene.
The victim told police he was not familiar with the vehicle or any of the occupants and does not know who would have shot him, the report states.
Officers later responded to the incident location but there was no evidence of a shooting to be found.
Anyone with any information about this crime should call Aiken Public Safety 803-642-7740.
Information can be shared anonymously though Midlands CrimeStoppers by calling 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or by submitting a tip online to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.