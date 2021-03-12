Aiken man to serve 12 years for South Aiken High shooting

An Aiken man was sentenced to 12 years for multiple charges, including taking part in a 2017 shooting at South Aiken High School that injured three people.

Rakish Breon Jenkins, 22, pleaded guilty on Feb. 17 to three indictments of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon on school property, breaking and entering into an automobile, criminal conspiracy and attempted escape. Judge Courtney Clyburn Pope delayed Jenkin's sentencing after the plea.

These indictments are from three separate incidents, including breaking and stealing from an automobile in 2016, firing into a crowd after a basketball game at South Aiken High School in 2017 and assisting an inmate at the Aiken County detention center assault an officer in an attempt to escape in 2019, according to the 2nd Judicial Circuit in a previous report.

Jenkins was arrested Feb. 2, 2017, after police learned Jenkins and Dedrick Dashaun Nelson, 18, of Beech Island, both displayed handguns prior to the shots being fired, according to a previous report.

Cassie Hall from the 2nd Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office said Jenkins was sentenced concurrently to 12 years for three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, five years for carrying a weapon on school property and four years for criminal conspiracy.

Additionally, Jenkins will serve one year of probation after his 12 years are up for attempted escape. For breaking and entering into an automobile, the judge sentenced him to time already served – 1,490 days.

The Jan. 27, 2017, shooting at South Aiken High happened after a basketball game against Aiken High School, according to a previous report. About 1,000 people attended the game.

While everyone was leaving the game, a fight broke out between two groups of people lined up outside the main entrance to the school. Witnesses reportedly heard multiple shots fired, and police officers rushed to the area.

The three injured victims were a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the back of her left thigh, a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound in her shin and a third victim, who was shot in his back and his right hand.

When Jenkins pleaded guilty to the charges, he asked for leniency in his sentencing, expressing to the court that his actions were mistakes and, in the case of the South Aiken High shooting, made in self defense.

"I just want another chance at freedom. I am not a threat to the community. It was just the heat of the moment," Jenkins said, according to a previous report.