Aiken man shot in drive-by, city's second shooting in 24-hour span

Aiken police are investigating a second shooting within the city in just 24-hours.
On Wednesday morning at 3:54 a.m., police responded to Aiken Regional Medical Center in reference to a shooting that occurred at 517 Barnwell Ave., an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety states.
There, they spoke with a 45-year-old victim who reported being shot after walking out of the residence to get some air on the front porch.
A burgundy Ford Explorer drove by and fired three shots, hitting the victim in his left arm.
The vehicle then fled the scene.
The victim told police he was not familiar with he vehicle or any of the occupants and does not know who would have shot him, the report states.
Officers later responded to the incident location but there was no evidence of a shooting to be found.
The incident follows another reported shooting on Tuesday where a man was reportedly shot at the Circle K near Citizens Park in Aiken.
A man was detained at the scene.
Anyone with any information about this crime are urged to contact Aiken Public Safety (803) 642-7740.
Information can be shared anonymously though Midlands Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or by submitting a web tip to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.