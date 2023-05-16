Aiken man sentenced to 32 years for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

A local man was sentenced to 32 years prison for a March 2021 case involving criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Joseph Edmond, 44, of Aiken was sentenced by a jury May 11 to serve 32 years for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt with a victim under 11 years of age and third-degree criminal sexual conduct towards a minor, according to deputy solicitor Ashley Hammack of the Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Court records show Edmond has been in police custody since March 10, 2021.

Hammack said the case stemmed from a March 7, 2021 incident in which Edmond was accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 11.

Edmond will have to serve 85 percent of his time before he is released, Hammack said.

Edmond will have to register as a sex offender and wear an ankle monitor once he completes his sentence, Hammack said.

Edmond was taken into custody by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and will be transferred to the custody of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.