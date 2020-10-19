Aiken man pleads guilty to stepfather's murder

An Aiken man pleaded guilty on Friday to murdering his stepfather shortly after being released from jail in 2018.
Thomas James Burkhart, 44, was charged on Oct. 24, 2018 in the murder of 74-year-old Joseph W. Bell. He faced additional charges for armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
Prosecutors stated that Burkhart was released on bond on Oct. 12, 2018, for a second-degree domestic violence charge. He was picked up from the Aiken County detention center by his mother and taken to their home on Good Hope Farms Road in Aiken.
Once at the residence, the suspect's mother reportedly heard a commotion in the backyard. When she went out to look, Burkhart, approached her covered in blood and told her she could not go to the back, an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report states.
Burkhart attempted to tie his mother up with rope and drag her back into the home but was unsuccessful, assistant solicitor Jack Hammack said. She managed to get away from the suspect and screamed to alert neighbors.
Before law enforcement arrived on scene, Burkhart fled the scene in his car that was kept at the residence while he was in the detention center, taking with him a night stand from the home that contained money and other items, Hammack said.
Deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene at approximately 6:30 p.m. There, they found Bell lying on the ground unconscious and bleeding heavily while his wife wept over him.
Investigators determined the victim was stabbed in the throat with a knife found at the scene. He was then struck on the head with a pronged cultivator rake that was also located at the scene of the murder.
Burkhart was found in Augusta on Oct. 13, 2018, and was arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. He was extradited to the Aiken County detention center on Oct. 24, 2018 where he was being held as of Monday morning.
He was sentenced to serve 30 years at the South Carolina Detention Center, receiving credit for the approximately two years served in the Aiken County detention center.