Aiken man now charged with murder in connection with January shooting

After the victim of a January shooting died May 13, the charges against the accused shooter have been upgraded from attempted murder to murder.
Derrick Donnell Dunbar, 47, of Aiken, is now facing the new charge in connection with a shooting that occurred the morning of Jan. 28 on the 500 block of Chesterfield Street, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
While Dunbar was initially charged with attempted murder, the 71-year-old victim died May 13 due to injuries sustained in the shooting incident, according to ADPS.
The victim has not been identified.