Aiken man killed, another person hurt in Graniteville shooting

An Aiken man was killed and another person was injured in an overnight shooting in Graniteville.
Joccoui Jackson, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene from at least one gunshot wound, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah in a statement Thursday said Jackson’s body was found “laying on the floor, just inside the front doorway” of a home. Both Abdullah and Ables said the shooting occurred at 340 Aiken Road, near Mack Lane.
The second person who was shot was treated at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. Authorities did not disclose the identity of that person.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.
